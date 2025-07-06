Red Sea Tensions: Ship Attacked Off Yemen Coast

A ship came under attack off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, targeted by armed assailants wielding guns and rocket-propelled grenades, according to a British military-monitored group.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center reported that the ship's onboard armed security team engaged in a return of fire, with the incident still unfolding. No faction has stepped forward to claim the assault.

Authorities are currently conducting investigations. While a ceasefire is observed, Houthi rebels have historically launched attacks in the region amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, coupled with African piracy activities in the area.

