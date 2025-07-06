Red Sea Tensions: Ship Attacked Off Yemen Coast
A ship was attacked in the Red Sea near Yemen with armed men using guns and grenades. The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that the ship's security team returned fire. No group has claimed responsibility, and authorities are investigating. Past regional attacks have involved Houthi rebels and pirates.
A ship came under attack off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, targeted by armed assailants wielding guns and rocket-propelled grenades, according to a British military-monitored group.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center reported that the ship's onboard armed security team engaged in a return of fire, with the incident still unfolding. No faction has stepped forward to claim the assault.
Authorities are currently conducting investigations. While a ceasefire is observed, Houthi rebels have historically launched attacks in the region amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, coupled with African piracy activities in the area.
