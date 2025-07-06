Left Menu

Red Sea Tensions: Ship Attacked Off Yemen Coast

A ship was attacked in the Red Sea near Yemen with armed men using guns and grenades. The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that the ship's security team returned fire. No group has claimed responsibility, and authorities are investigating. Past regional attacks have involved Houthi rebels and pirates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:02 IST
Red Sea Tensions: Ship Attacked Off Yemen Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A ship came under attack off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, targeted by armed assailants wielding guns and rocket-propelled grenades, according to a British military-monitored group.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center reported that the ship's onboard armed security team engaged in a return of fire, with the incident still unfolding. No faction has stepped forward to claim the assault.

Authorities are currently conducting investigations. While a ceasefire is observed, Houthi rebels have historically launched attacks in the region amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, coupled with African piracy activities in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025