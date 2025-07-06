Red Sea Tensions: Ship Attacked Amid Regional Conflict

A ship located in the Red Sea was attacked off the coast of Yemen by armed individuals wielding guns and rocket-propelled grenades, as reported by a British military-monitored group. The assault occurred amidst heightened tensions in the Middle East due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center disclosed that an unidentified vessel's security team returned fire during the attack, which happened approximately 100 kilometers southwest of Hodeida, a city under Houthi rebel control. The event has prompted ongoing investigations to determine responsibility.

Maritime security firm Ambrey highlighted the attack on a merchant ship traveling northbound, involving eight skiffs and bomb-laden drone boats. Despite the lack of immediate claims of responsibility, the assault fits the Houthi target profile, who have recently targeted hundreds of merchant vessels in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)