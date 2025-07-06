Gang Warfare: Arrest of an Aspiring Gangster Shakes Delhi and NCR

An 18-year-old man, Sami Khan alias Sunny, has been apprehended by Delhi police for allegedly targeting a relative of a rival gangster in Haridwar. His arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing gang wars that have plagued the Delhi-NCR region.

Khan, who has shown an apparent fascination with gangster culture, was reportedly involved in a gun attack against a hotelier linked to the Manjeet Mahal gang. The attack, orchestrated by the notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan from overseas, is the latest in a violent feud between the Sangwan and Mahal gangs.

Following the incident, Khan fled to Nepal, but was captured upon his return to India. Police seized a pistol and three live cartridges from Khan, who has been booked under the Arms Act. His connections to Sangwan's gang were facilitated through another criminal associate, highlighting the intricate network of these gangs.

(With inputs from agencies.)