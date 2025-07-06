Milkman's Detainment Highlights Ongoing Food Hygiene Concerns in Lucknow

A milkman in Lucknow, identified as Mohammad Sharif, has been detained following accusations of spitting into milk prior to delivery. The incident came to light after a resident of Gomti Nagar, Lav Shukla, reviewed CCTV footage that captured the act.

This occurrence is not isolated. The Uttar Pradesh government had previously issued directives to combat similar incidents, such as spitting or mixing impurities into food, which have been reported across the state.

In response to the uptick in such cases, authorities have mandated the installation of CCTVs in food establishments and called for comprehensive employee verification to uphold food safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)