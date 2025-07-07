Diplomatic Détente: Russia's Role in Mediating Iran's Nuclear Disputes

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with his Iranian counterpart at the BRICS summit to address ongoing tensions surrounding Tehran's nuclear program. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov reiterated Moscow's offer to mediate disputes, particularly following recent Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement highlighted Lavrov's emphasis on diplomacy as the primary means of resolving the nuclear issue, underscoring Moscow's willingness to aid in finding mutually acceptable solutions. The statement referred to previous initiatives proposed by the Russian president.

Attending these high-level talks was Abbas Araqchi, who previously engaged in discussions amidst 12 days of conflict last month. While Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, Russia supports Tehran's right to a peaceful nuclear energy program and is prepared to store Iranian uranium, emphasizing its strategic partnership with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)