Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Hoshiarpur: President of Truck Welfare Society Killed

A deadly clash over a land dispute led to the death of Harbhajan Singh, the 75-year-old president of the Mukerian Truck Welfare Society in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

The violence erupted Sunday near Talwara Road at Mukerian, when Sandeep Singh, alias Sunny, and several unidentified individuals allegedly attempted to forcibly seize land belonging to the Truck Welfare Society.

Harbhajan Singh suffered fatal injuries during the altercation and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police have registered a case against Sandeep Singh and others involved, with further investigations underway.

