Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Hoshiarpur: President of Truck Welfare Society Killed

Harbhajan Singh, president of Mukerian Truck Welfare Society in Punjab, was killed in a violent clash over a land dispute. The 75-year-old was attacked by Sandeep Singh and accomplices after opposing land encroachment. A police case has been filed and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 07-07-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 08:21 IST
Land Disputes Image Credit: AI
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly clash over a land dispute led to the death of Harbhajan Singh, the 75-year-old president of the Mukerian Truck Welfare Society in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

The violence erupted Sunday near Talwara Road at Mukerian, when Sandeep Singh, alias Sunny, and several unidentified individuals allegedly attempted to forcibly seize land belonging to the Truck Welfare Society.

Harbhajan Singh suffered fatal injuries during the altercation and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police have registered a case against Sandeep Singh and others involved, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

