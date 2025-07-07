Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemen's Houthis Amid Red Sea Conflict

Israel launched airstrikes targeting Houthi-held ports in Yemen, accusing them of weapon transfers from Iran. The Houthis retaliated with missile attacks. The tensions escalate following a Houthi attack on a Liberian-flagged ship in the Red Sea. This conflict complicates the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and impacts regional maritime security.

Updated: 07-07-2025 09:51 IST
In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israel's military has launched a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi-held ports in Yemen. The strikes, which Israel claims are aimed at disrupting weapon smuggling from Iran, mark a significant move in the region's complex geopolitical landscape.

The hostilities follow an attack on a Liberian-flagged vessel, the Magic Seas, in the Red Sea. The attack, suspected to have been carried out by the Houthis using bomb-carrying drone boats, forced the ship's crew to abandon their vessel, heightening fears of renewed maritime conflicts.

As Israel holds the Houthis responsible, retaliatory missile fire from the rebels has further intensified the situation. These developments coincide with broader conflict dynamics, including Israel's ongoing engagement with Hamas and Iran's considerations over its nuclear negotiations.

