Brutal Assault Unveiled: Bengaluru's Outskirts Crime Shock
A college student in Bengaluru was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and filmed in a shocking incident connected to an obscene message scandal. Police arrested eight suspects involved in the attack, with a viral video drawing parallels to a recent high-profile murder case. The incident occurred in Soladevanahalli.
A college student became the victim of a heinous crime on Bengaluru's outskirts, reportedly kidnapped and violently assaulted. The dramatic incident led to the arrest of eight individuals, according to police reports released on Monday.
The crime unfolded on June 30 in Soladevanahalli, near Bengaluru, when the victim, Kushal, was accused of sending an inappropriate message to a girl, prompting her friends to act.
The attackers kidnapped Kushal, subjecting him to a brutal attack which was filmed and disseminated on social media. The assault video drew shocking comparisons to the notable Renukaswamy murder case, involving Kannada actor Darshan. The Soladevanahalli police have confirmed all eight suspects are facing charges of robbery and kidnapping.
