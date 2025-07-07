Left Menu

Sub-Inspector Suspended After Tazia Incident Sparks Safety Concerns

A sub-inspector was suspended for allowing a procession with an over-height Tazia that caught fire on a high-tension wire in Gausganj village. The Tazia exceeded permitted limits and caused panic, but no injuries occurred. An investigation is underway, and the procession was completed per tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:37 IST
Sub-Inspector Suspended After Tazia Incident Sparks Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident in Gausganj village, a sub-inspector faced suspension for allegedly authorizing a religious procession involving a towering Tazia that sparked a fire. The police stated that the towering structure came in contact with a high-tension wire, causing panic among participants on Sunday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya took action by suspending Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, citing a violation of the height limit guidelines, as the Tazia stood at 23 feet against the prescribed 12-foot limit. The permission was granted based on an inaccurate report filed by the sub-inspector, sparking an internal inquiry.

Despite the scare, participants managed to extinguish the flames, with no injuries reported. The ceremony was completed as the charred remains were removed, and the remaining part of the Tazia was respectfully carried and buried at the Karbala site, following tradition.

