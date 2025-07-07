Left Menu

Trial Set for Pennsylvania Man in Shocking Filicide and Anti-Government Plot

Justin D Mohn faces trial for the murder of his father and an alleged anti-government plot. Accusations include filming the crime, intending to incite violence, and possessing explosive instructions. His defense attorney indicates no plea deal is expected. The case highlights Mohn's radical views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doylestown | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:13 IST
Trial Set for Pennsylvania Man in Shocking Filicide and Anti-Government Plot
Trial
  • Country:
  • United States

In the Philadelphia suburbs, Justin D Mohn, 33, is set to face trial for the brutal murder of his father and an alarming anti-government conspiracy. Mohn allegedly shot his father, Michael F Mohn, in their Levittown home before decapitating him and posting a 14-minute video online.

These shocking events have led to charges of murder, corpse abuse, and terrorism-related offenses. Mohn, arrested while attempting to breach the state's National Guard headquarters, was reportedly armed and tried to incite soldiers to rebel against the federal government.

Authorities discovered Mohn possessed photos of federal buildings and instructions for making explosives, alongside writings expressing violent anti-government sentiments. With no plea deal expected, the trial promises to shed light on his radical views.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025