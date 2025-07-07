Trial Set for Pennsylvania Man in Shocking Filicide and Anti-Government Plot

In the Philadelphia suburbs, Justin D Mohn, 33, is set to face trial for the brutal murder of his father and an alarming anti-government conspiracy. Mohn allegedly shot his father, Michael F Mohn, in their Levittown home before decapitating him and posting a 14-minute video online.

These shocking events have led to charges of murder, corpse abuse, and terrorism-related offenses. Mohn, arrested while attempting to breach the state's National Guard headquarters, was reportedly armed and tried to incite soldiers to rebel against the federal government.

Authorities discovered Mohn possessed photos of federal buildings and instructions for making explosives, alongside writings expressing violent anti-government sentiments. With no plea deal expected, the trial promises to shed light on his radical views.