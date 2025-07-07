Tazia Procession Clash: Wire Cutting Sparks Violence

Four people sustained injuries in a village when they were reportedly attacked over the cutting of an electric wire during a Muharram Tazia procession, police reported Monday.

The victims were allegedly assaulted with sticks and rods by individuals from another community as they returned from Karbala. Serious injuries led two victims to a Varanasi hospital.

An FIR was lodged against Sadhu, Vishal, and Manish Yadav following complaints that the incident was sparked by the cutting of an electric wire owned by Manish Yadav. Increased police presence has been ensured to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)