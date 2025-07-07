Tragic Loss in Northern Iraq: Methane Gas Claims Lives of Turkish Soldiers

A tragic incident occurred in northern Iraq as twelve Turkish soldiers lost their lives due to methane gas exposure while conducting a search operation in a cave. The event was part of an effort to recover the remains of a fellow soldier killed in a previous military engagement against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), as reported by the Turkish defence ministry on Monday.

The exposure happened on Sunday, leaving several other soldiers affected by the gas. These soldiers were promptly evacuated and taken to hospitals for necessary medical treatment, the ministry's statement revealed.

This unfortunate accident highlights the inherent dangers military personnel face during operations, and it underscores the ongoing risks involved in the volatile region where Turkish forces have been working against the PKK.

(With inputs from agencies.)