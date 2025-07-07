Tensions Linger as South Calcutta Law College Reopens

South Calcutta Law College reopened its doors on Monday under strict security measures following an 11-day closure sparked by the alleged gang rape of a first-year student. Only students yet to submit examination forms were permitted on campus for the reopening day.

Security was tight, with Kolkata Police and private guards checking student IDs, while senior police officers supervised. Despite reinstated classes, apprehensions about safety persist among parents and students.

The college aims to quickly restore normalcy but the campus remains tense. Police investigations into the alleged crime involving members of the student wing of TMC are ongoing, and parts of the campus remain sealed off.