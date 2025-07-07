PM Modi Champions Global South and AI Ethics at 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi played a pivotal role at the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 6–7 July 2025. The summit witnessed extensive discussions among BRICS leaders—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on reforming global governance, ensuring peace and security, amplifying the voice of the Global South, promoting sustainable development, and addressing emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Prime Minister Modi thanked Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the warm hospitality and commended the Brazilian government for the successful organisation of the summit. The event culminated with the adoption of the Rio de Janeiro Declaration, encapsulating the collective vision and strategic priorities of BRICS in 2025.

Pushing for Reform in Global Governance Institutions

During the inaugural session themed “Reform of Global Governance and Peace and Security,” Prime Minister Modi forcefully advocated for overhauling outdated multilateral structures. He stressed that global institutions—like the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and World Trade Organization (WTO)—are relics of a bygone era and need urgent reform to meet 21st-century challenges.

Modi highlighted that these institutions have become increasingly disconnected from contemporary geopolitical and economic realities. He welcomed the BRICS Declaration’s strong language urging for UNSC reform, especially in providing developing countries a greater voice and role in decision-making.

India’s long-standing bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council found renewed backing, with Modi calling for a more inclusive, representative, and multipolar world order that prioritizes fairness, sustainability, and global equity.

Strong Condemnation of Terrorism and the Pahalgam Attack

In his address on peace and security, Prime Minister Modi minced no words in describing terrorism as the gravest threat to humanity. He referenced the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025, which claimed several innocent lives, stating that such acts are not merely attacks on individual nations but affronts to the whole of humanity.

Calling for zero tolerance toward terrorism, Modi urged the international community, especially BRICS nations, to adopt coordinated and uncompromising actions against states and entities that support, finance, or shelter terrorists. He emphasized that there should be no double standards in fighting terrorism and welcomed the BRICS leaders’ unanimous condemnation of the Pahalgam attack in the final declaration.

India’s Call for Dialogue Amid Global Conflicts

Touching upon the ongoing conflicts from West Asia to Europe, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s principled stance that dialogue and diplomacy are the only sustainable solutions. He emphasized that India is willing to play a constructive role in peace-building efforts and encouraged BRICS to support multilateral initiatives aimed at reducing global tensions.

Strengthening Multilateralism and Promoting Responsible AI

In the subsequent session on “Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence,” Prime Minister Modi underlined the growing significance of BRICS in stabilizing the global order. He described diversity and multipolarity as foundational strengths of the grouping, especially as the world navigates an increasingly volatile geopolitical and economic landscape.

Modi presented four key proposals to strengthen BRICS collaboration:

Reform of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB): He proposed that the NDB operate on a demand-driven model and ensure long-term sustainability in its financing of development projects, particularly in Global South nations. Establishment of a Science & Research Repository: To democratize innovation and support under-resourced nations, he suggested creating a centralized BRICS knowledge hub for scientific research and technological advancements. Securing Critical Mineral Supply Chains: Emphasizing the strategic value of resources like lithium and rare earths, Modi advocated for resilient and diversified supply chains for critical minerals to support clean energy and technology transitions. Ethical AI Development and Governance: Recognizing the dual nature of AI—its potential and its risks—Modi called for a balanced approach. He urged BRICS to champion responsible AI governance while promoting open innovation, equitable access, and shared benefits. He highlighted the need to avoid digital colonialism and support capacity-building in developing countries.

The Rio de Janeiro Declaration: A Unified BRICS Vision

The summit concluded with the adoption of the Rio de Janeiro Declaration, a comprehensive document affirming BRICS’ joint commitment to multilateralism, sustainable development, technological cooperation, and reform of international institutions. It echoed the collective resolve to foster peace, stability, and prosperity while championing the interests of the Global South.

The declaration not only acknowledged the need for inclusive development and financial equity but also reaffirmed the BRICS nations' solidarity in combatting global challenges, including terrorism, climate change, and economic inequality.

India as a Bridge-Builder and Global South Champion

Prime Minister Modi’s active engagement at the 17th BRICS Summit reinforced India’s role as a bridge between the developed and developing worlds. By focusing on inclusive global governance, strong anti-terrorism measures, ethical AI development, and sustainable economic growth, India positioned itself as both a responsible global player and a staunch advocate of the Global South.

The summit demonstrated that BRICS remains a relevant platform for shaping the future of global governance, and with India at the forefront, the collective is poised to drive meaningful change.