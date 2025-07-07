Shake-Up in Russian Transport Ministry as Nikitin Steps In

Russian President Vladimir Putin has unexpectedly dismissed Transport Minister Roman Starovoit in a significant reshuffle amid pressing challenges facing Russia's transport sector, as the war with Ukraine continues into its fourth year.

Starovoit, who was appointed in May 2024, was removed after just over a year in office. Although no official reason was provided for his dismissal, sources indicate plans to replace him had been set before the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg last month.

Andrei Nikitin, a former governor of the Novgorod region, has taken over as acting transport minister. During a meeting with President Putin, Nikitin highlighted plans to digitize the transport industry to alleviate cargo bottlenecks, while the dismissal of Starovoit has sparked speculation of links to corruption scandals emanating from his tenure as governor of the Kursk region.

(With inputs from agencies.)