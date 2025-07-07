Opposition Unites Against Bihar's Disenfranchisement: Clash Over Voter Roll Revisions
The Congress claims a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar unfairly disenfranchises voters. Together with nine parties, they challenge the move in the Supreme Court, set to hear it on July 10, 2025. Legal experts highlight the impractical task timed with impending elections.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has alleged that a recent initiative to revise electoral rolls in Bihar is intentionally designed to disenfranchise a significant number of voters. The party, alongside nine other political groups, insists this Special Intensive Revision is flawed and raises legal challenges in the Supreme Court.
On Monday, the court announced its decision to hear the pleas on July 10, 2025. The session, led by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, comes as part of an intensified scrutiny of the Election Commission's activities.
Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing the RJD MP Manoj Jha, argued the immediacy of the task, given that elections might occur as soon as November. Advocate Abhishek Singhvi highlighted that millions will need to supply documentation, a demand viewed as logistically unreasonable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Belarus Opposition's Resilient Fight Against Lukashenko
Siarhei Tsikhanouski's Release: A New Dawn for Belarusian Opposition
Punjab Political Storm: Opposition Slams AAP's Bold Move
Tears of Freedom: Belarusian Opposition Leader's Emotional Reunion
EC plans intensive house-to-house verification during voter list revision ahead of Bihar polls to ensure greater accuracy, say sources.