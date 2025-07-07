Left Menu

Opposition Unites Against Bihar's Disenfranchisement: Clash Over Voter Roll Revisions

The Congress claims a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar unfairly disenfranchises voters. Together with nine parties, they challenge the move in the Supreme Court, set to hear it on July 10, 2025. Legal experts highlight the impractical task timed with impending elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:05 IST
Opposition Unites Against Bihar's Disenfranchisement: Clash Over Voter Roll Revisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has alleged that a recent initiative to revise electoral rolls in Bihar is intentionally designed to disenfranchise a significant number of voters. The party, alongside nine other political groups, insists this Special Intensive Revision is flawed and raises legal challenges in the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the court announced its decision to hear the pleas on July 10, 2025. The session, led by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, comes as part of an intensified scrutiny of the Election Commission's activities.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing the RJD MP Manoj Jha, argued the immediacy of the task, given that elections might occur as soon as November. Advocate Abhishek Singhvi highlighted that millions will need to supply documentation, a demand viewed as logistically unreasonable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025