Opposition Unites Against Bihar's Disenfranchisement: Clash Over Voter Roll Revisions

The Congress has alleged that a recent initiative to revise electoral rolls in Bihar is intentionally designed to disenfranchise a significant number of voters. The party, alongside nine other political groups, insists this Special Intensive Revision is flawed and raises legal challenges in the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the court announced its decision to hear the pleas on July 10, 2025. The session, led by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, comes as part of an intensified scrutiny of the Election Commission's activities.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing the RJD MP Manoj Jha, argued the immediacy of the task, given that elections might occur as soon as November. Advocate Abhishek Singhvi highlighted that millions will need to supply documentation, a demand viewed as logistically unreasonable.

