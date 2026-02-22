Maharashtra Opposition Faces Hurdles Before Budget Session

In a critical development ahead of Maharashtra's legislative Budget Session, key leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP - Sharad Pawar) were conspicuously absent from a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting on Sunday. The gathering was intended to project a unified opposition front.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) attributed the absence to a 'communication gap.' Despite the absence, Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav assured that he had contacted senior NCP (SP) leaders who cited prior commitments as the reason for their delay, insisting they remain united.

This absence comes amid preparations for the Rajya Sabha polls, where the weakened opposition may secure only one seat, challenging the coalition's cohesiveness and strategy moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)