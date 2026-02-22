Left Menu

Maharashtra Opposition Faces Hurdles Before Budget Session

Key NCP (SP) leaders were absent from a crucial Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting focused on strategizing for Maharashtra's legislative Budget Session. The absence was attributed to a 'communication gap' and prior commitments, heightening speculation about unity in the opposition amid upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:29 IST
Maharashtra Opposition Faces Hurdles Before Budget Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical development ahead of Maharashtra's legislative Budget Session, key leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP - Sharad Pawar) were conspicuously absent from a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting on Sunday. The gathering was intended to project a unified opposition front.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) attributed the absence to a 'communication gap.' Despite the absence, Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav assured that he had contacted senior NCP (SP) leaders who cited prior commitments as the reason for their delay, insisting they remain united.

This absence comes amid preparations for the Rajya Sabha polls, where the weakened opposition may secure only one seat, challenging the coalition's cohesiveness and strategy moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
2
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India
3
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eight...

 Global
4
Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026