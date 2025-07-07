Gujarat Hoax Bomb Threats: Rising Concern in State's Judiciary
A hoax bomb threat email caused an evacuation at Veraval district court in Gujarat. Following a thorough search, nothing suspicious was found. This incident is the latest in a series of similar threats disrupting institutions across the state, raising concerns over an increasing trend of such hoaxes.
- Country:
- India
A district court in Veraval, located in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, faced a bomb threat scare on Monday after receiving an alarming email, according to police officials. The threat, which triggered an immediate evacuation, turned out to be a false alarm after security teams found nothing unusual.
The email prompted the evacuation of the entire court complex, including its three buildings, with lawyers and clients being swiftly cleared from the premises. Speaking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Khengar explained that thorough checks were conducted by both the bomb detection and disposal squad and a dog squad.
This scare is another addition to a series of hoax bomb threats targeting courts and other institutions across Gujarat. Recent trends have shown a marked increase in the number of such emails, sparking concerns about their disruptive impact. Notably, a Chennai-based IT engineer was recently arrested for orchestrating numerous threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)