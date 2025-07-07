Red Sea Assault on Greek Bulk Carrier Raises Maritime Security Concerns

A Greek bulk carrier, Magic Seas, was subjected to a severe assault in the Red Sea on Sunday, with its crew now safe and heading to Djibouti, according to the ship's operator. The attack, attributed to likely Houthi militants, raises significant concerns about maritime security in the region.

The Liberian-flagged vessel sustained extensive damage during the prolonged four-hour attack, which involved gunfire, rocket-propelled grenades, sea drones, and missiles. This marks the first such incident in the critical shipping corridor since mid-April, with the ship now at risk of sinking.

The operator, Stem Shipping, revealed that the attack occurred without warning while the vessel was transporting iron and fertilizers from China to Turkey. Despite having called at an Israeli port in the past, the vessel's current voyage was deemed low-risk. The crew, rescued by a passing vessel, reported fires and flooding in several areas of the ship.