Left Menu

Red Sea Assault on Greek Bulk Carrier Raises Maritime Security Concerns

A Greek bulk carrier, Magic Seas, was severely damaged by attacks in the Red Sea, likely by Houthi militants. The crew is safe and will arrive in Djibouti. The vessel risks sinking after a four-hour assault involving gunfire, grenades, drones, and missiles. Magic Seas was on a China-Turkey route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:49 IST
Red Sea Assault on Greek Bulk Carrier Raises Maritime Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Greek bulk carrier, Magic Seas, was subjected to a severe assault in the Red Sea on Sunday, with its crew now safe and heading to Djibouti, according to the ship's operator. The attack, attributed to likely Houthi militants, raises significant concerns about maritime security in the region.

The Liberian-flagged vessel sustained extensive damage during the prolonged four-hour attack, which involved gunfire, rocket-propelled grenades, sea drones, and missiles. This marks the first such incident in the critical shipping corridor since mid-April, with the ship now at risk of sinking.

The operator, Stem Shipping, revealed that the attack occurred without warning while the vessel was transporting iron and fertilizers from China to Turkey. Despite having called at an Israeli port in the past, the vessel's current voyage was deemed low-risk. The crew, rescued by a passing vessel, reported fires and flooding in several areas of the ship.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025