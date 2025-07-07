Left Menu

Pakistan Denies Allegations of Chinese Support in India Conflict

Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, dismissed claims from India that China's military supported Pakistan during the May conflict. He termed the allegations as baseless, asserting Pakistan's independent stance. The incident strained India-China relations but later saw a de-escalation following diplomatic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:23 IST
Pakistan Denies Allegations of Chinese Support in India Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has firmly rejected allegations from New Delhi that the Pakistani military received vital support from China during its May conflict with India. The claims were initially made by Indian Deputy Army Chief, Lieutenant General Rahul Singh, who accused China of providing Islamabad with critical intelligence on Indian positions.

In a formal address to security course graduates in Islamabad, Munir categorized these allegations as "irresponsible and factually incorrect," according to an official army statement. Previously, Pakistani officials have consistently refuted any claims of Chinese military backing in their confrontations with India.

The scenario underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics involving Beijing and Islamabad, which share deep-rooted economic and diplomatic ties, contrasted by recent tensions in Sino-Indian relations over past border disputes. Despite a temporary ceasefire, relations remain tense after mutual accusations of aggressive military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025