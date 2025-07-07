Pakistan Denies Allegations of Chinese Support in India Conflict

Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has firmly rejected allegations from New Delhi that the Pakistani military received vital support from China during its May conflict with India. The claims were initially made by Indian Deputy Army Chief, Lieutenant General Rahul Singh, who accused China of providing Islamabad with critical intelligence on Indian positions.

In a formal address to security course graduates in Islamabad, Munir categorized these allegations as "irresponsible and factually incorrect," according to an official army statement. Previously, Pakistani officials have consistently refuted any claims of Chinese military backing in their confrontations with India.

The scenario underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics involving Beijing and Islamabad, which share deep-rooted economic and diplomatic ties, contrasted by recent tensions in Sino-Indian relations over past border disputes. Despite a temporary ceasefire, relations remain tense after mutual accusations of aggressive military strategies.

