Canada Strengthens Ties in Indo-Pacific

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand is set to embark on a diplomatic mission to Japan and Malaysia as part of Canada's strategy to enhance its strategic alliances within the Indo-Pacific region, as announced by the Canadian government on Monday.

During her tour, Minister Anand will hold discussions with her counterpart in Tokyo, Japan. This meeting aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, focusing on cooperative and strategic initiatives.

Following her Japan visit, Anand will proceed to Kuala Lumpur to take part in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Post Ministerial Conference Plus Canada on July 10, further affirming Canada's commitment to engaging with Southeast Asian nations.

