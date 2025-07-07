Left Menu

Sanitation Worker Suicide Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, a sanitation worker named Rajesh Sankhla reportedly committed suicide due to alleged harassment by municipal officials. A suicide note implicates a chief municipal officer and another civic staffer, leading to protests and an ongoing investigation by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:34 IST
In a tragic incident, a sanitation worker in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has allegedly taken his own life following purported mental harassment by municipal officials. The incident has drawn significant attention and led to protests in the locality.

Identified as Rajesh Sankhla, a 50-year-old employee of Sardarpur Nagar Parishad, the deceased reportedly left behind a suicide note accusing the chief municipal officer and a subordinate civic official of driving him to the brink. The local police, led by SDOP Vishwadeep Singh Parihar, confirmed the existence of the note.

The bereaved family, supported by protestors, handed over the note to the police, who have promised a thorough investigation. Sankhla, who worked as a garbage vehicle driver, reportedly faced relentless harassment, which allegedly led him to take the drastic step.

(With inputs from agencies.)

