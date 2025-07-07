Controversy Surrounds TMCP Leader Over Alleged Ragging Incident

A controversy erupted after a video showing alleged ragging by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) leader Souvik Roy at Narasinha Dutt College surfaced. The video prompted the TMCP, the student's wing of West Bengal's ruling party, to issue a show-cause notice to Roy, who claims he is being framed.

The BJP has called for legal action, asserting that the video shows students being humiliated and potentially abused. However, Roy disputes these allegations, contending that the footage is old and manipulated. A senior TMCP leader backed Roy, citing a previous investigation that found no grounds for the allegations back in 2023.

This incident has added tension to an already volatile atmosphere following reports of other crimes involving individuals linked to the TMCP. The college principal has since announced measures to intensify scrutiny of visitors to all college functions to prevent future incidents.

