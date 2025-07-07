Trump Administration Ends TPS for Central Americans Amid Controversy

The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that it will cease deportation protections for thousands of Hondurans and Nicaraguans residing in the U.S. The terminations, effective from September 6, aim to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly 76,000 Central Americans.

These TPS designations were initially provided to migrants following the devastation of Hurricane Mitch in 1998. However, former President Trump argued that many no longer require these protections, citing recoveries in tourism and investment in Honduras and Nicaragua.

While the move aligns with Trump's broader immigration policies, it has faced opposition from Democrats and advocates who claim the migrants face dangerous conditions if deported. Moreover, the U.S. labor market relies heavily on these individuals' contributions.