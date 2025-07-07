Daring Escape: Six Juveniles Flee Jharkhand Remand Home
Six inmates, linked to various cases including murder, escaped from a remand home in Jharkhand's Simdega district using a drum to scale the wall. Police have launched an investigation and search operation led by senior officers to track down the escapees, hailing from different districts.
- Country:
- India
In a daring escape under the cover of night, six juvenile inmates fled a remand home in Simdega district, Jharkhand, police reported on Monday. This brazen act has prompted a large-scale manhunt conducted by local law enforcement agencies.
The juveniles, some accused of murder, ingeniously used a drum to climb over the facility's boundary wall. The escape took place on Sunday night, raising questions about security measures at the institution.
Officers led by Deputy Superintendent Ranveer Singh and Sub-Divisional Officer Baiju Oraon are spearheading the investigation. The search has been intensified across various districts, as the superintendent confirmed an ongoing probe by the police team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- inmates
- escape
- Jharkhand
- remand home
- police investigation
- juveniles
- flee
- districts
- manhunt
- security
ALSO READ
Fleetwood's Stellar Play Leads Travelers Championship Amidst Scheffler and Thomas's Struggles
INS Nilgiri Bolsters India's Eastern Fleet with Cutting-Edge Stealth
Golf Drama: Bhatia and Fleetwood Shine at Travelers Championship
Chaos and Escapes: U.S. Citizens Flee Conflict in Israel
Atlanta Welcomes Autonomous Ride-Hailing: Waymo Joins Uber's Fleet