Daring Escape: Six Juveniles Flee Jharkhand Remand Home

In a daring escape under the cover of night, six juvenile inmates fled a remand home in Simdega district, Jharkhand, police reported on Monday. This brazen act has prompted a large-scale manhunt conducted by local law enforcement agencies.

The juveniles, some accused of murder, ingeniously used a drum to climb over the facility's boundary wall. The escape took place on Sunday night, raising questions about security measures at the institution.

Officers led by Deputy Superintendent Ranveer Singh and Sub-Divisional Officer Baiju Oraon are spearheading the investigation. The search has been intensified across various districts, as the superintendent confirmed an ongoing probe by the police team.

