High Seas Tension: Houthis Strike and Sink Cargo Ship in Red Sea

The Yemen-based Houthi militia announced the sinking of a cargo ship in the Red Sea, attributing the assault to a combination of gunfire, rockets, and remotely-operated explosive boats. This marks the first high-seas attack of the year by the group, as tensions escalate in a historically volatile region.

Stem Shipping, the Greek operator of the attacked ship, the Magic Seas, stated that all 19 crew members disembarked safely, rescued by a passing merchant vessel. The bulk carrier was ferrying iron and fertilizer from China to Turkey before coming under fire, ending a six-month period of maritime calm.

The Houthis justified their attack as being in solidarity with Palestinians as their spokesperson, Yahya Saree, detailed a complex assault operation involving small boats, missiles, and drones. Meanwhile, the Israeli military targeted three Houthi-controlled ports, unaware of any link to the maritime assault. Global shipping firms have rerouted around the Horn of Africa due to such threats, elevating costs and transit times worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)