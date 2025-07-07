Left Menu

Executive Officer's Ordeal at Vyasanagar: A Tale of Captivity and Councillor Clash

An executive officer of Odisha's Vyasanagar Municipality was allegedly held captive by councillors in his office. The officers reportedly forced the officer to sign documents and withheld medication. An inquiry has been ordered by the district collector amidst threats of agitation from the Odisha Revenue Service officers' association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:49 IST
Executive Officer's Ordeal at Vyasanagar: A Tale of Captivity and Councillor Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The executive officer of Vyasanagar Municipality in Odisha's Jajpur district was held captive by local councillors, allegedly under duress to sign documents, an official revealed Monday. The incident, reported to the district collector on Sunday, is stirring action in the administrative corridors.

According to Pradeep Kumar Padhy's complaint, the councillors, led by the in-charge chairperson, kept him confined in his office for eight hours on June 26, denying him essential medication and subjecting him to mental distress. However, this event has not yet been registered with local law enforcement.

District Collector P Anvesha Reddy has commissioned an inquiry by senior officials, while the Odisha Revenue Service officers' association has threatened protest if no action follows. Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation witnessed a similar ordeal last week, adding fuel to the administrative discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025