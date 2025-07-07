Executive Officer's Ordeal at Vyasanagar: A Tale of Captivity and Councillor Clash
An executive officer of Odisha's Vyasanagar Municipality was allegedly held captive by councillors in his office. The officers reportedly forced the officer to sign documents and withheld medication. An inquiry has been ordered by the district collector amidst threats of agitation from the Odisha Revenue Service officers' association.
The executive officer of Vyasanagar Municipality in Odisha's Jajpur district was held captive by local councillors, allegedly under duress to sign documents, an official revealed Monday. The incident, reported to the district collector on Sunday, is stirring action in the administrative corridors.
According to Pradeep Kumar Padhy's complaint, the councillors, led by the in-charge chairperson, kept him confined in his office for eight hours on June 26, denying him essential medication and subjecting him to mental distress. However, this event has not yet been registered with local law enforcement.
District Collector P Anvesha Reddy has commissioned an inquiry by senior officials, while the Odisha Revenue Service officers' association has threatened protest if no action follows. Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation witnessed a similar ordeal last week, adding fuel to the administrative discontent.
