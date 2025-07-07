Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Turbulence and Tesla Tumble

Wall Street faced a downturn on tariff fears and Tesla's decline following Elon Musk's announcement of a new political party. Investors are wary of impending U.S. trade announcements and potential tariff increases by Trump. The S&P 500 and Dow saw significant drops amidst these uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:53 IST
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Turbulence and Tesla Tumble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street commenced the week with unease as new tariff uncertainties shook investor confidence, compounded by a notable drop in Tesla shares following CEO Elon Musk's political ambitions.

The iconic electric vehicle company's stocks fell 7%, marking a near one-month low, as Musk announced the establishment of a new U.S. political entity, the 'American Party', heightening tensions with former President Donald Trump.

Investors exercised caution, bracing for upcoming U.S. trade announcements as President Trump signaled potential tariff rate increases by July 9, set to take effect on August 1, if negotiations don't alter the course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025