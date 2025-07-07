Left Menu

India's Abstention in UN Vote on Afghanistan: A Calculated Non-Commitment

India abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution on Afghanistan, highlighting its stance on the current 'business as usual' approach. The resolution, adopted with 116 votes in favor, called for a nuanced approach post-conflict. India's envoy emphasized coordinated international efforts to counter terrorism and support Afghanistan’s stability and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:37 IST
India's Abstention in UN Vote on Afghanistan: A Calculated Non-Commitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India chose to abstain from a United Nations General Assembly resolution addressing the situation in Afghanistan, signifying its critical stance on the 'business as usual' approach deemed ineffective in achieving desired outcomes for the Afghan populace. The resolution was passed with 116 votes in favor, two against, and 12 abstentions.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, articulated the importance of employing a mix of policy instruments, combining both incentives for positive behavior and disincentives for harmful actions, to address Afghanistan's post-conflict situation effectively. He underscored the absence of new policy measures to confront the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover in August 2021.

Amid ongoing discussions with Afghan leadership, including recent dialogues between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, India reiterated its historic ties and commitment to Afghanistan's development amid calls for coordinated efforts to curb terrorism and support peace in the region. India's abstention was framed within its broader strategic interests and humanitarian commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025