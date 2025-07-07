India's Abstention in UN Vote on Afghanistan: A Calculated Non-Commitment

India chose to abstain from a United Nations General Assembly resolution addressing the situation in Afghanistan, signifying its critical stance on the 'business as usual' approach deemed ineffective in achieving desired outcomes for the Afghan populace. The resolution was passed with 116 votes in favor, two against, and 12 abstentions.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, articulated the importance of employing a mix of policy instruments, combining both incentives for positive behavior and disincentives for harmful actions, to address Afghanistan's post-conflict situation effectively. He underscored the absence of new policy measures to confront the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover in August 2021.

Amid ongoing discussions with Afghan leadership, including recent dialogues between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, India reiterated its historic ties and commitment to Afghanistan's development amid calls for coordinated efforts to curb terrorism and support peace in the region. India's abstention was framed within its broader strategic interests and humanitarian commitments.

