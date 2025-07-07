Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Turbulence: New Trade Wars Looming

President Trump announced a 25% tariff on imports from Japan and South Korea, with similar measures for other countries. This is part of a broader trade offensive with anticipated significant economic implications. Global markets reacted sharply, with U.S. stocks and specific international shares taking a hit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:54 IST
Trump's Tariff Turbulence: New Trade Wars Looming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Japan and South Korea has sent shockwaves through global markets. This move marks the first of many anticipated tariff announcements aimed at reshaping America's trade landscape.

While Japan and South Korea face immediate impacts, Trump has extended similar tariffs to Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Laos, and Myanmar. These decisions have shifted U.S. stocks as financial markets respond to the latest threats in global trade tensions.

The European Union remains anxious as negotiations continue, with Trump threatening a 17% tariff on EU food and agriculture exports. Meanwhile, developing BRICS nations may face additional tariffs for policies perceived as anti-American. With the deadline looming, world leaders are scrambling to strike agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025