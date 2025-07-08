Left Menu

Political Clash Over Delhi Speaker's Residence Renovation

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta's office has demanded an apology from Congress chief Devender Yadav over claims of excessive renovation costs for Gupta's residence. Yadav labeled it 'Shauchmahal' and insisted his figures were correct. Gupta denied the claims, highlighting inaccuracies in Yadav's statements about the residence location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political drama intensifies as Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta demands an unconditional apology from city Congress chief Devender Yadav. The contention arises from Yadav's allegations about an excessive expenditure for renovating Gupta's official residence.

Yadav's accusation suggested that Gupta is spending Rs 2.35 crore, including Rs 94.69 lakh on bathrooms and toilets, at his residence dubbed 'Shauchmahal'. However, Gupta's office refutes this, challenging the factual accuracy of Yadav's statements including the cited location of the residence.

Amidst the back-and-forth, Yadav insists his figures are based on accurate records, while Gupta calls for avoiding statements in the media without verifying facts. Both parties underline the importance of accountability and respect for constitutional offices in handling public funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

