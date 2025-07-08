Escalating Tensions in the Red Sea: Houthi Attack on Cargo Ship

In a rising tide of maritime conflict, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched a bold attack on a cargo ship in the Red Sea, marking the first major high-seas assault of the year. The assault on the Liberian-flagged Magic Seas, conducted via rockets and remote-controlled explosive boats, ended a six-month period of calm in the treacherous waters.

Stem Shipping, the Greek company operating the vessel, reported that all 19 crew members had disembarked safely and were rescued by a merchant vessel en route to Djibouti. The ship, carrying iron and fertilizer from China to Turkey, was heavily damaged and at risk of sinking according to ship representatives.

The attack has rekindled fears over the safety of one of the world's most critical shipping routes, previously disrupted by more than 100 Houthi attacks from 2023 to late 2024. With geopolitical tensions already high, the incident underscores vulnerabilities in global trade arteries.

(With inputs from agencies.)