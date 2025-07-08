Michigan Man Fatally Shot by US Border Patrol After Fire Exchange in Texas

A Michigan man, 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, was shot dead by U.S. Border Patrol agents following an early morning assault on their station in McAllen, Texas. According to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez, Mosqueda opened fire just before 6 a.m. with an assault rifle.

During the exchange, a McAllen police officer sustained a knee injury and was hospitalized. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported another Border Patrol employee was injured. Mosqueda's vehicle, found nearby, contained additional firearms and ammunition. Written in Latin on his car's side was 'Cordis DIE,' a reference linked to a video game.

The FBI leads the investigation due to the attack's federal implications. McAllen's nearby airport faced delays as authorities secured the scene. Mosqueda, missing since early that morning, reportedly has local ties. His attack recalls former U.S. policies on border security and immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)