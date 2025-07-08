Left Menu

Michigan Man Fatally Shot by US Border Patrol After Fire Exchange in Texas

A Michigan man, Ryan Louis Mosqueda, was killed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after firing an assault rifle at a Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas. The incident left a police officer injured, and additional weapons were found in Mosqueda's vehicle. The investigation is led by the FBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 02:17 IST
Michigan Man Fatally Shot by US Border Patrol After Fire Exchange in Texas

A Michigan man, 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, was shot dead by U.S. Border Patrol agents following an early morning assault on their station in McAllen, Texas. According to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez, Mosqueda opened fire just before 6 a.m. with an assault rifle.

During the exchange, a McAllen police officer sustained a knee injury and was hospitalized. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported another Border Patrol employee was injured. Mosqueda's vehicle, found nearby, contained additional firearms and ammunition. Written in Latin on his car's side was 'Cordis DIE,' a reference linked to a video game.

The FBI leads the investigation due to the attack's federal implications. McAllen's nearby airport faced delays as authorities secured the scene. Mosqueda, missing since early that morning, reportedly has local ties. His attack recalls former U.S. policies on border security and immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025