Planned Parenthood Challenges Medicaid Funding Cuts in Trump Policy

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration policy that blocks Medicaid reimbursements to its centers. The policy is challenged as unconstitutional for targeting sexual and reproductive health advocacy. The case emphasizes the need to protect access to essential healthcare services for millions of patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 02:52 IST
Planned Parenthood filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against the Trump administration over a contentious policy in President Donald Trump's domestic agenda. The policy aimed to block Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood's health centers, a move they argue is unconstitutional and could severely impact healthcare access.

The organization contends that this provision targets its advocacy for sexual and reproductive health, including abortion services. Planned Parenthood warns of potential "catastrophic" outcomes if enforced, risking service deprivation for over one million of its nearly two million annual patients.

The lawsuit, filed in a Boston court, seeks to halt the enforcement of the policy, citing violations of constitutional rights under the First and Fifth Amendments. The federal suit follows a Supreme Court decision that allowed South Carolina to deny Medicaid funds to the organization.

