UN Demands Reversal of Taliban's Oppression in Afghanistan

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution urging Afghanistan's Taliban leaders to reverse their worsening oppression of women and girls and eliminate terrorist organizations. The resolution also stresses the need for economic recovery. The vote shows global concern, though it's non-binding, with notable dissent from the US and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 08-07-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 03:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the UN General Assembly has called on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to reverse oppressive measures against women and girls amid US objections. The resolution, adopted on Monday, also demands the elimination of terrorist groups in the region.

Although not legally binding, the 11-page resolution underscores the global community's stance on the Taliban's policies. With 116 votes in favor, the resolution faced opposition from the United States and Israel, while 12 nations, including Russia and China, chose to abstain.

Concerns over Afghanistan's dire economic and humanitarian state were highlighted, urging donor support and emphasizing advancements required for Afghan prosperity. The resolution commended Iran and Pakistan for hosting the majority of Afghan refugees and urged an international coordinator for Afghanistan-related efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

