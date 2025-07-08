Global Headlines: From UK Tragedy Inquiry to Trump's Trade Moves

A UK public inquiry into the Southport girls' murders begins on Tuesday, aiming to uncover preventable measures against such atrocities. Meanwhile, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen seeks to defend her leadership against a censure motion in the European Parliament dominated by right-wing lawmakers.

In the US, President Donald Trump heightens trade tensions, notifying partners like Japan and South Korea of upcoming increased tariffs, amidst threats of reprisal from affected countries. Separately, maritime security firm Ambrey reports crew injuries after an attack on a vessel near Yemen.

A shop owner in Ukraine remains resilient after repeated missile strikes damage her business. In Gaza, an alarming rise in meningitis cases among children prompts concern. Political tensions are high as Israel's stance hampers Gaza truce talks and US policy shifts affect Syrian operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)