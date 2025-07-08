Left Menu

Israeli Strikes Impact Yemen's Hodeidah Port

Israeli strikes targeted Houthi positions in Yemen, leading to damage at Hodeidah port. British security firm Ambrey reported confirmed damage to concrete docks and potential blast impact on two Barbados-flagged bulk carriers. This marked Israel's first attack on Yemen in nearly a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-07-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 06:44 IST
Israeli Strikes Impact Yemen's Hodeidah Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

British security firm Ambrey recently highlighted confirmed damage at Yemen's Hodeidah port following Israeli strikes. The imagery revealed that the concrete docks bore the brunt of the attack.

Two Barbados-flagged bulk carriers might have sustained blast damage, but fortunately, no crew injuries were reported, according to Ambrey's advisory note.

In what is Israel's first strike in Yemen after nearly a month, military actions targeted Houthi positions at three Yemeni ports and a power plant, escalating regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025