Israeli Strikes Impact Yemen's Hodeidah Port

British security firm Ambrey recently highlighted confirmed damage at Yemen's Hodeidah port following Israeli strikes. The imagery revealed that the concrete docks bore the brunt of the attack.

Two Barbados-flagged bulk carriers might have sustained blast damage, but fortunately, no crew injuries were reported, according to Ambrey's advisory note.

In what is Israel's first strike in Yemen after nearly a month, military actions targeted Houthi positions at three Yemeni ports and a power plant, escalating regional tensions.

