Left Menu

Major Crackdown: Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative Arrested

Punjab Police arrested Himanshu Sood, allegedly part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang guided by Namit Sharma from Dubai. His capture disrupted plans of targeted killings in Haridwar, Madhya Pradesh, and Kapurthala. This arrest signifies a vital step in combating criminal networks with international ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:01 IST
Major Crackdown: Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police announced the arrest of Himanshu Sood, believed to be a key operative in the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, on Tuesday.

Hailing from Phagwara in the Kapurthala district, Sood was reportedly following orders from Namit Sharma, a Dubai-based associate of gang leader Bishnoi. His capture foiled plans to execute targeted killings, with suspected links to recent gunfire directed at a hotelier in Haridwar, according to police reports.

The arrest marks a considerable setback for organized crime networks, particularly those with global connections, as police recover two pistols and ammunition. Further investigations aim to uncover additional links and accomplices, emphasizing law enforcement's ongoing efforts to dismantle gang-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025