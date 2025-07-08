Major Crackdown: Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative Arrested
Punjab Police arrested Himanshu Sood, allegedly part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang guided by Namit Sharma from Dubai. His capture disrupted plans of targeted killings in Haridwar, Madhya Pradesh, and Kapurthala. This arrest signifies a vital step in combating criminal networks with international ties.
In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police announced the arrest of Himanshu Sood, believed to be a key operative in the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, on Tuesday.
Hailing from Phagwara in the Kapurthala district, Sood was reportedly following orders from Namit Sharma, a Dubai-based associate of gang leader Bishnoi. His capture foiled plans to execute targeted killings, with suspected links to recent gunfire directed at a hotelier in Haridwar, according to police reports.
The arrest marks a considerable setback for organized crime networks, particularly those with global connections, as police recover two pistols and ammunition. Further investigations aim to uncover additional links and accomplices, emphasizing law enforcement's ongoing efforts to dismantle gang-related activities.
