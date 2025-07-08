Sweden Bolsters Defence with Billion-Crown Artillery Ammunition Deals

Sweden has secured defence agreements with major European contractors Rheinmetall and Nammo, valued at over 5 billion Swedish crowns, according to a statement from its defence ministry on Tuesday. This initiative significantly enhances the nation's artillery capabilities.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition, a German subsidiary, has agreed to a contract exceeding 4 billion crowns, focused on delivering artillery shells and propellant charges for Sweden's Archer artillery system. This is a notable investment aimed at fortifying Sweden's defense preparedness.

Moreover, Nammo, a Norwegian company, will supply high explosive extended range grenades for 1 billion crowns, further emphasizing Sweden's commitment to strengthening its military alliances with NATO. This deal illustrates the nation's proactive measures in boosting national security.

