Sweden Bolsters Defence with Billion-Crown Artillery Ammunition Deals
Sweden's defence ministry has inked significant deals with Germany's Rheinmetall and Norway's Nammo, totaling over 5 billion crowns, to supply artillery ammunition. This strategic move aims to enhance Sweden and NATO's defense capabilities, including contracts for Archer artillery system and high explosive grenades.
Sweden has secured defence agreements with major European contractors Rheinmetall and Nammo, valued at over 5 billion Swedish crowns, according to a statement from its defence ministry on Tuesday. This initiative significantly enhances the nation's artillery capabilities.
Rheinmetall Denel Munition, a German subsidiary, has agreed to a contract exceeding 4 billion crowns, focused on delivering artillery shells and propellant charges for Sweden's Archer artillery system. This is a notable investment aimed at fortifying Sweden's defense preparedness.
Moreover, Nammo, a Norwegian company, will supply high explosive extended range grenades for 1 billion crowns, further emphasizing Sweden's commitment to strengthening its military alliances with NATO. This deal illustrates the nation's proactive measures in boosting national security.
