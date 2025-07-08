High-Stakes Chase: Notorious Robber Nabbed After Daring Encounter

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, a man identified as Kaushal Gurjar was arrested following a high-stakes police encounter in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, early on Tuesday morning.

Both Gurjar and a policeman were injured in the exchange of gunfire that ensued as police closed in on the accused, known for his involvement in a recent robbery in Pichhore tehsil. Acting on a tip-off, police tracked Gurjar to Dabra town, although he initially evaded capture by moving to Gwalior's Phoolbagh area where his sister was hospitalized.

Despite a police cordon, Gurjar fired at officers before fleeing with an accomplice on a motorcycle. However, the police soon located him hiding in the hills behind a cancer hospital. Following a second gunfight, Gurjar was apprehended with injuries to his leg. The Ajmer police had set a Rs 10,000 reward for his capture, underlining his criminal notoriety across state lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)