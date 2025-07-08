Left Menu

Kaushal Gurjar, involved in multiple robberies across Madhya Pradesh and neighboring Rajasthan, was arrested after a dramatic encounter with police in Gwalior. Injuries were sustained by both Gurjar and a policeman during the shootout. Gurjar was found hiding near a hospital and had a bounty on his head.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:37 IST
High-Stakes Chase: Notorious Robber Nabbed After Daring Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, a man identified as Kaushal Gurjar was arrested following a high-stakes police encounter in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, early on Tuesday morning.

Both Gurjar and a policeman were injured in the exchange of gunfire that ensued as police closed in on the accused, known for his involvement in a recent robbery in Pichhore tehsil. Acting on a tip-off, police tracked Gurjar to Dabra town, although he initially evaded capture by moving to Gwalior's Phoolbagh area where his sister was hospitalized.

Despite a police cordon, Gurjar fired at officers before fleeing with an accomplice on a motorcycle. However, the police soon located him hiding in the hills behind a cancer hospital. Following a second gunfight, Gurjar was apprehended with injuries to his leg. The Ajmer police had set a Rs 10,000 reward for his capture, underlining his criminal notoriety across state lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

