Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Religious Conversion Racket

In a significant crackdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the arrest of Jalaluddin, commonly referred to as Chhangur Baba, the alleged ringleader of a religious conversion network. Initial investigations revealed that Jalaluddin's operations could be classified as anti-social and potentially anti-national.

Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized a stringent stance on law and order, highlighting that the properties connected to the accused would be seized, with severe legal repercussions following. Jalaluddin, alongside an associate, was apprehended by the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad and has been remanded in custody.

Legal proceedings under sections of the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021, allege orchestrated conversions. Reports indicate vulnerable individuals were targeted with financial aid and promises of marriage, often through coercion. The crackdown also extended to demolition actions against illegal properties linked to the gang.

