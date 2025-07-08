Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Steps In: Birbhum SP Challenges NCW Summons

The Calcutta High Court has granted permission for Birbhum district SP to challenge a summons from the NCW in connection to derogatory remarks allegedly made by TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. The NCW's involvement in the investigation and their expectations have prompted legal action from the SP.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed the superintendent of police of Birbhum district to file a petition challenging a summons issued by the National Commission for Women (NCW). The summons was connected to alleged derogatory remarks by TMC leader Anubrata Mondal during a phone call.

The SP's lawyer approached Justice Tirthankar Ghosh to seek permission for filing the petition against the NCW's summons. Justice Ghosh granted this permission, stating the matter would be heard on Wednesday once a copy of the petition is served to involved parties.

The lawyer for the SP argued that the NCW was overstepping its bounds by interfering with an ongoing investigation in Birbhum and pressuring the investigators to include specific sections and submit the case diary. The NCW has asked the SP to appear before the commission on July 14, expressing dissatisfaction with the initial action taken report.

