Unused DPWI Property Handed Over to Boost Jobs, Economy in Nkandla

In a landmark initiative aimed at revitalising rural economies and unlocking the potential of underutilised government assets, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has officially handed over an unused state-owned property to the Nkandla Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. The handover ceremony, held on Monday, was presided over by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, marking a significant milestone in the government’s drive to repurpose idle public assets for community development and job creation.

From Neglect to Opportunity

The transferred property, which had long remained unused and under-maintained, is set to undergo a transformation into a commercial development site—most notably, a shopping centre designed to stimulate local economic activity. The project is expected to generate numerous employment opportunities during both construction and operational phases, provide platforms for small businesses, and improve access to goods and services for the Nkandla population.

Minister Macpherson stated that the handover aligns with a national policy direction to ensure that publicly owned land and buildings serve the public interest, rather than lying dormant and becoming symbols of bureaucratic inefficiency.

“When we entered office roughly a year ago, we made a clear commitment to the people of South Africa that government-owned properties would no longer be neglected or underutilised. Today’s handover in Nkandla is a tangible example of that promise,” said Minister Macpherson.

He also noted that the Nkandla handover follows the recent release of 15 similar properties in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, which are now being converted into gender-based violence shelters—highlighting the broader utility of repurposed state assets in addressing urgent societal needs.

A Catalyst for Local Economic Revitalisation

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli commended the initiative, calling it a "catalyst for rural economic revitalisation". He emphasized that such targeted interventions are critical for achieving inclusive development, especially in historically marginalised areas like Nkandla.

“This project is about more than infrastructure—it’s about bringing opportunity closer to the people, creating jobs, and laying the foundation for long-term prosperity in rural communities,” said Premier Ntuli. “The new commercial infrastructure will empower local entrepreneurs and stimulate a ripple effect across the regional economy.”

Ntuli added that the development will not only cater to consumer needs but also act as a hub for informal traders, small enterprises, and service providers—creating a supportive ecosystem for local economic growth.

Community-Led Development Vision

Nkandla Local Municipality’s Executive Mayor, Nonhlanhla Nzuza, welcomed the initiative, affirming the municipality’s commitment to using the property strategically to foster sustainable commercial activity. She highlighted the municipality’s role in ensuring that the project aligns with the needs and aspirations of the local community.

“Our aim is to design a development plan that prioritises local participation, ensures equitable access to business opportunities, and promotes youth and women entrepreneurship,” Mayor Nzuza said.

The shopping centre will be accompanied by essential public infrastructure upgrades, including road access, utility provision, and safety enhancements—ensuring that the development is integrated into the broader municipal planning framework.

A Model for Future Public Asset Utilisation

Minister Macpherson reiterated that the Nkandla handover is part of a larger national framework that seeks to unlock the socio-economic potential of state-owned properties. By turning idle land into engines of growth, the department hopes to reduce unemployment, support local economies, and contribute to social cohesion.

The DPWI plans to scale this model across provinces, working in collaboration with municipalities to identify underused assets and channel them into development initiatives aligned with local needs.

“We are determined to ensure that no government asset becomes a burden or eyesore. Instead, every property should contribute meaningfully to community upliftment, service delivery, and economic inclusion,” the Minister affirmed.

Looking Ahead

The development project in Nkandla is scheduled to move into the planning and design phase in the coming months, with consultations to be held involving local businesses, civil society, and traditional leadership. Once complete, the shopping centre is expected to serve as a vibrant economic anchor for the region, creating hundreds of jobs and catalysing further private sector investment.

The initiative stands as a clear example of how strategic governance, when coupled with community-focused planning, can transform rural South African communities and restore faith in public institutions.