Maharashtra Empowers Women's Co-ops with Development Contracts

The Maharashtra government is considering assigning development works valued at Rs 10 lakh to registered women's cooperative societies. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mentioned this initiative while addressing legislative assembly concerns, aiming to ensure transparency and include women in development contracts. A committee will oversee project allocation, with future reports ensuring accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:43 IST
In a significant policy shift, the Maharashtra government is considering allocating development works worth Rs 10 lakh to registered women's cooperative societies, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced during a legislative assembly session on Tuesday.

The current guidelines from the Public Works Department earmark these projects for labor cooperative societies, skilled unemployed engineers, and recognized contractors. However, the government now plans to integrate women's cooperative societies into this fold, according to Fadnavis, who addressed questions regarding the distribution of irrigation-related work in Majalgaon, Beed district.

In response to a notice, Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil disclosed that the Majalgaon Irrigation Division oversees 66 projects, with a total irrigation area spanning 87,993 hectares. An inquiry is underway to explore how 148 urgent works, each valued below Rs 10 lakh, were assigned, with a report expected in 15 days.

