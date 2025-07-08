Left Menu

High Drama: Court Denies Bail in Marriage Deception Case

The Delhi High Court denied bail to a man accused of raping a woman under the pretext of marriage. Evidence, including WhatsApp chats, suggests misrepresentation and lack of genuine consent. The accused allegedly posed as a high-ranking official and threatened the woman, prompting her to report to the police.

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a 49-year-old man accused of raping a 53-year-old woman under false pretenses of marriage. The court observed a lack of consensual evidence and suggested the woman was misled by false promises.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted material witnesses yet to be examined and WhatsApp chats on record, indicating the gravity of the allegations. The man's claim of consensual relations failed to convince the court at this stage.

The prosecution stated that the accused falsely represented himself in significant positions, further threatening the woman with exposing her private pictures. Evidence shows a fabricated divorce petition to mislead the woman, emphasizing the misrepresentation.

