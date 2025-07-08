West Bengal's Non-Teaching Staff Protest Unjust Job Termination

In West Bengal, hundreds of non-teaching school staff initiated a protest march toward the state secretariat, Nabanna, seeking reinstatement of their terminated positions. However, police intervened, halting the protest roughly three kilometers from its intended destination.

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, the persistent Group C and Group D employees demanded a meeting with the Chief Minister or the state Chief Secretary. Their plea was denied, following their job termination linked to a Supreme Court ruling citing widespread recruitment corruption.

The group criticized the state for not distinguishing between tainted and non-tainted personnel. Consequently, 3,394 non-teaching positions were lost, leaving many unemployed for months. Protesters are now insisting on a certified list of eligible employees and accountability from the School Service Commission and the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)