West Bengal's Non-Teaching Staff Protest Unjust Job Termination
In West Bengal, non-teaching school staff protested job terminations. They began a march to the state secretariat but were halted by police. They demanded reinstatement and accountability from the government, which they blamed for mass job losses following a Supreme Court ruling on recruitment corruption by the SSC.
- Country:
- India
In West Bengal, hundreds of non-teaching school staff initiated a protest march toward the state secretariat, Nabanna, seeking reinstatement of their terminated positions. However, police intervened, halting the protest roughly three kilometers from its intended destination.
Despite unfavorable weather conditions, the persistent Group C and Group D employees demanded a meeting with the Chief Minister or the state Chief Secretary. Their plea was denied, following their job termination linked to a Supreme Court ruling citing widespread recruitment corruption.
The group criticized the state for not distinguishing between tainted and non-tainted personnel. Consequently, 3,394 non-teaching positions were lost, leaving many unemployed for months. Protesters are now insisting on a certified list of eligible employees and accountability from the School Service Commission and the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
El Salvador's Supreme Court Dismisses Venezuela's Plea
U.S. Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Mass Deportation Strategy
Diplomatic Dispute: Supreme Court Halts Immigrant Deportations Amid Legal Battles
JSW Steel Fights Back: Review Petition Filed Post Supreme Court Snub
Judicial Transition and Controversies: Iraq's Supreme Court in Focus