Renewed Danger: Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping Raise Global Concerns

In a shocking resurgence of hostilities, a Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated bulk carrier named Eternity C became the latest victim of an attack off the Yemeni coast, resulting in the deaths of two seafarers. This tragic incident follows a separate assault on another vessel, marking the second such event in a single day after months of relative calm. The aggression is attributed to the Iran-aligned Houthi militia, who have been targeting ships in the Red Sea as an expression of solidarity with Palestinians in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The attack on Eternity C, which comes after the Houthis struck the MV Magic Seas causing its alleged sinking, worsens an already volatile situation. The Liberian delegation, addressing the International Maritime Organization, described the attack as horrific. However, the Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the latest incident despite their previous admission to targeting linked vessels off the Yemeni coast.

The continued hostilities have raised significant concerns within the global maritime community regarding the safety of shipping routes through the Red Sea. Shipping traffic has fallen sharply as a result of these attacks, with industry experts warning of the persistent risk to seafarers and international commerce. Authorities stress the need for increased vigilance and possible measures to safeguard navigation in this crucial waterway.

(With inputs from agencies.)