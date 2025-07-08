Left Menu

Renewed Danger: Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping Raise Global Concerns

In a renewed surge of violence, two seafarers aboard the Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C were killed in a drone and speedboat attack off Yemen, marking the second such incident. The Iran-aligned Houthi militia's actions threaten global maritime commerce and target vessels linked to Israel amid the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:53 IST
Renewed Danger: Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping Raise Global Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking resurgence of hostilities, a Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated bulk carrier named Eternity C became the latest victim of an attack off the Yemeni coast, resulting in the deaths of two seafarers. This tragic incident follows a separate assault on another vessel, marking the second such event in a single day after months of relative calm. The aggression is attributed to the Iran-aligned Houthi militia, who have been targeting ships in the Red Sea as an expression of solidarity with Palestinians in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The attack on Eternity C, which comes after the Houthis struck the MV Magic Seas causing its alleged sinking, worsens an already volatile situation. The Liberian delegation, addressing the International Maritime Organization, described the attack as horrific. However, the Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the latest incident despite their previous admission to targeting linked vessels off the Yemeni coast.

The continued hostilities have raised significant concerns within the global maritime community regarding the safety of shipping routes through the Red Sea. Shipping traffic has fallen sharply as a result of these attacks, with industry experts warning of the persistent risk to seafarers and international commerce. Authorities stress the need for increased vigilance and possible measures to safeguard navigation in this crucial waterway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025