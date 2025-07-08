Kiren Rijiju Lauds Tawang's Governance Excellence

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday applauded the Tawang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh for its steadfast commitment to effectively implementing government programs and maintaining transparency in fund utilization.

Addressing the third-quarter District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting virtually from the border district, Rijiju regretted his inability to attend previous sessions due to prior engagements.

As chairman of the DISHA committee overseeing his constituency's 17 districts, he recognized Tawang's exemplary performance in development initiatives, according to an official release.

