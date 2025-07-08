Left Menu

Tragic Double Murder in Delhi: Manhunt Underway for Suspect

A woman and her toddler were brutally murdered by her former partner, Nikhil, in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila area. The police have launched a manhunt for the suspect. Forensic teams have been deployed to the crime scene as investigations continue, including the examination of CCTV footage.

  • India

A horrifying double murder unfolded in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila area on Tuesday afternoon, where a young woman and her six-month-old toddler were found with their throats slit. The police suspect her live-in partner, Nikhil, as the perpetrator, and a desperate search is now underway to capture him.

The incident sparked after an emergency PCR call at 1.01 pm revealed a gruesome discovery by the woman's mother, who reported the death of her daughter and granddaughter. Preliminary investigations suggest the victim, in her early twenties from Uttarakhand, had been living temporarily with a friend to escape issues with Nikhil.

After allegedly murdering the woman out of rage, Nikhil reportedly turned to the toddler as an act of revenge against the mother, who had granted the woman a safe haven away from him. As authorities investigate, forensic experts examine the crime scene, while CCTV footage is being reviewed to piece together the motive behind this heinous crime.

