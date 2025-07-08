In a dramatic courtroom decision, three men were convicted by a British jury for arson after setting fire to a London warehouse containing equipment meant for Ukraine. The attack has been linked to Russian intelligence operations.

Prosecutors revealed that the March 2024 blaze was orchestrated by the Wagner mercenary group, acting for Russian military intelligence. The group utilized British networks to execute the operation, targeting vital equipment such as StarLink satellites crucial to Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.

The case underscores a pattern of disruptive actions across Europe that Western authorities have attributed to Moscow and its affiliates. Jakeem Rose, Ugnius Asmena, and Nii Mensah now face the consequences of their roles, while a fourth individual was acquitted. The attack, which caused significant financial damage, further illustrates the spread of Russian influence in covert operations.

